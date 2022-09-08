Survey reveals gap between business leaders and employees in post-pandemic India

Survey reveals gap between business leaders and employees in post-pandemic India2 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- A survey conducted by Dell Technologies show that after the rapid digitisation, many employees are now facing a challenge to keep up the pace
The pandemic induced lockdown saw several transformation including gargantuan changes in Information Technology (IT) workforce and employers. While Work From Home (WFH) showed the alternative not many had thought about, rapid digital transformation has also introduced boons and banes.
The pandemic induced lockdown saw several transformation including gargantuan changes in Information Technology (IT) workforce and employers. While Work From Home (WFH) showed the alternative not many had thought about, rapid digital transformation has also introduced boons and banes.
A survey conducted by Dell Technologies show that after the rapid digitisation, many employees are now facing a challenge to keep up the pace. This has been reflected not only in the employees but on the part of the employers and organisations themselves.
A survey conducted by Dell Technologies show that after the rapid digitisation, many employees are now facing a challenge to keep up the pace. This has been reflected not only in the employees but on the part of the employers and organisations themselves.
It is to be noted that 96% business leaders in India regard their people as their greatest asset, the survey revealed, however, on the contrary 93% employees in India believe their organizations underestimate the people requirements when planning transformation programs.
It is to be noted that 96% business leaders in India regard their people as their greatest asset, the survey revealed, however, on the contrary 93% employees in India believe their organizations underestimate the people requirements when planning transformation programs.
According to the survey, more than two-thirds of 10,500 respondents from 40+ countries believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning transformation programs. The results highlight how the recent period of rapid transformation is leaving businesses and their workforce in need of time to recharge, reflect, and refine before embarking on new or iterating projects.
According to the survey, more than two-thirds of 10,500 respondents from 40+ countries believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning transformation programs. The results highlight how the recent period of rapid transformation is leaving businesses and their workforce in need of time to recharge, reflect, and refine before embarking on new or iterating projects.
Dell Technologies conducted a survey with 10,500 senior business decision-makers, IT decision-makers and knowledge workers (employees involved in digital transformation) across 40+ countries. In Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), 2,900 respondents across 11 locations were surveyed. The APJ locations include Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Dell Technologies conducted a survey with 10,500 senior business decision-makers, IT decision-makers and knowledge workers (employees involved in digital transformation) across 40+ countries. In Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), 2,900 respondents across 11 locations were surveyed. The APJ locations include Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The study showed that 69% Indian respondents believe it is their people’s resistance to change that can lead to failure. “Businesses in India need to assess their digital transformation journey. While they are considering smart IT choices for growth in the digital era, strengthening the workforce and being empathetic to their challenges need to be addressed to realize optimal productivity." said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.
The study showed that 69% Indian respondents believe it is their people’s resistance to change that can lead to failure. “Businesses in India need to assess their digital transformation journey. While they are considering smart IT choices for growth in the digital era, strengthening the workforce and being empathetic to their challenges need to be addressed to realize optimal productivity." said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.
Further, the study also showed that 76% Indian employees look forward to learning new, sought-after skills and technologies, like leadership skills, courses in machine learning, or focusing on more strategic opportunities to elevate their role.
Further, the study also showed that 76% Indian employees look forward to learning new, sought-after skills and technologies, like leadership skills, courses in machine learning, or focusing on more strategic opportunities to elevate their role.
Meanwhile, it has been understood that only 38.7% Indian IT leaders are equipped to effectively and equitably manage remote teams. Also, present 25.8% have stated that their work is stimulating and not repetitive. This was understood in context with Productivity People's time is limited and there are now too few qualified candidates for open roles. To address these strains, businesses can delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and free-up people to focus on enriching, higher-value work.
Meanwhile, it has been understood that only 38.7% Indian IT leaders are equipped to effectively and equitably manage remote teams. Also, present 25.8% have stated that their work is stimulating and not repetitive. This was understood in context with Productivity People's time is limited and there are now too few qualified candidates for open roles. To address these strains, businesses can delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and free-up people to focus on enriching, higher-value work.