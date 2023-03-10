Deloitte doubles its Indian workforce in 3 years

Deloitte doubles its Indian workforce in 3 years2 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said it focused on building skills to deliver technology-driven growth.
Nearly 50,000 professionals have been hired by Deloitte in India over the last three years, doubling the headcount as it invests in people and productive capacity in the country, the company said in an official statement on Friday.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said it focused on building skills to deliver technology-driven growth. It also announced the completion of a pilot project to help address the issue of stubble burning in North India.
“The organization plans to continue to invest in people and productive capacities in India, with a focus on innovative approaches to support education, digital skills development, and training opportunities," the audit firm said.
Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus (retired), highlighted India's potential and the importance of skilling and nature-based solutions at the US-India CEO Forum, held here on Friday, PTI reported.
"I believe, this is India's century, and the country has a unique opportunity to lead the world in addressing some of the critical issues that we face. India's future innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders will need new skills to help them meet these challenges," Renjen said.
Deloitte AI Academy helps to bridge the technology talent gap by developing and re-skilling workforces in collaboration with The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Its StepUp program educates third-year engineering college students on industry-specific skills and emerging technologies.
Over the next few years, the company plans to continue to engage with the broader community with a focus on STEM, innovation, leadership, and digital.
Deloitte's WorldClass, a global effort to prepare 100 million people by 2030 for careers and opportunities through education and skill-building, aims to reach 50 million people in India, as per PTI reports.
Since its launch in 2017, WorldClass has supported over 125 nonprofits across India, located in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.
In 2022, Deloitte India successfully ran a pilot project in Haryana, resulting in a 69% reduction in farm fire or stubble-burning events. “It is estimated that over time almost 2,000 lives can be saved through this pilot project."
Deloitte India plans to scale the initiative in the state of Haryana to cover a total of eight districts that are currently responsible for about 90% of fires in the state.
In addition to these, Deloitte India has indicated that it will conduct pilots in the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad district) and Punjab (SAS Nagar district). The eight districts in Haryana will include Fatehabad, Sirsa, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, and Karnal.
(With PTI inputs)
