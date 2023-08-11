Deloitte to resign as Adani Ports auditor

During the June quarter, Adani Ports re-negotiated the terms of sale of its container terminal under construction in Myanmar with Solar Energy Ltd, which resulted in an impairment loss of ₹1,273.38 crore. “The (Adani) group did not consider it necessary to have an independent external examination of these allegations (made by Hindenburg) because of their evaluation and the ongoing investigation by the Sebi," Deloitte said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}