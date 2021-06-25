Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory, CM said in a tweet
Expressing satisfaction over no COVID-19 fatality being reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people should be extra-cautious in the wake of the new Delta Plus variant of the virus.
"Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory. Coronavirus can be defeated if people follow Covid protocols properly," Gehlot tweeted.