Home >News >India >'Delta Plus dangerous than Delta variant', Rajasthan CM asks people to stay cautious

'Delta Plus dangerous than Delta variant', Rajasthan CM asks people to stay cautious

Ashok Gehlot warned that a new variant of the virus, Delta Plus, has entered India and more than 40 people have been infected by it in the country. (ANI)Premium
Ashok Gehlot warned that a new variant of the virus, Delta Plus, has entered India and more than 40 people have been infected by it in the country. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2021, 07:52 AM IST PTI

  • Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory, CM said in a tweet
  • Coronavirus can be defeated if people follow Covid protocols properly, he adds

Expressing satisfaction over no COVID-19 fatality being reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people should be extra-cautious in the wake of the new Delta Plus variant of the virus.

"Today, after several months, there has been no death due to coronavirus in the state, which is very satisfactory. Coronavirus can be defeated if people follow Covid protocols properly," Gehlot tweeted.

He warned that a new variant of the virus, Delta Plus, has entered India and more than 40 people have been infected by it in the country.

It is more dangerous than the Delta variant and so, extra caution is needed, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also urged people to get vaccinated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

