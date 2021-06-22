Amid news of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 spreading across the country, mainly in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked these states to take up immediate containment measures, enhance testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where this variant is found.

"Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID19 being found in some districts in these States," the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-two cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, the government said today earlier.

Union Health Secretary has communicated to these three states this variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh, the statement further added.

INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dept. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for whole genome sequencing in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also for giving timely inputs on appropriate Public Health Response measures to be adopted by States and UTs.

INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant has the following characteristics:

-Increased transmissibility

-Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

-Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

The Union Health Ministry has advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.

The States Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds & intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

They were also advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be made for further guidance to be provided to States.

Earlier today, in a routine press briefing, the health ministry had said that India is among the nine countries where the Delta plus mutation has been found so far, underlining that it is currently a "variant of interest" and has not yet been classified as a "variant of concern".

Besides India, the Delta plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing,

The Delta variant has been detected in 80 countries, he said.

Cases of the Delta plus variant have been detected in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Jalgaon and parts of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

"Any variant's transmissibility and virulence decides whether it is a variant of concern or interest. Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India and it is a variant of concern.

"Delta plus variant has been detected in nine countries including India. In India, 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found and it is in the category of variant of interest, (and) yet not a variant of concern," Bhushan said.

Bhushan said, "Broadly speaking, both the Indian vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are effective against Delta variant but to what extent and what is the proportion of antibody titers they produce, that information we would very shortly share."

Speaking on the overall pandemic situation in the country, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said there is a consistent improvement in the pandemic situation but stressed that people must continue to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and avoid crowds and parties. Uptake of vaccination has to be increased, he said.

"The number of districts reporting more than 100 daily cases have shrunk to 135 from 531 (in the week ending May 20) which is reassuring and even with restrictions being eased we are able to maintain the declining pace.

"But with the restrictions being lifted our responsibility increases...it is in our hands to ensure that pandemic remains localised and suppressed," Paul said.

Bhushan said there has been an almost 90 per cent decline in India's daily COVID-19 cases as compared to the highest peak reported on May 7.

Also a sharp decline in weekly positivity rate -- 84 per cent decrease has been noted since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.4 per cent recorded between May 4 and 10.

