After 21 Delta plus COVID variant cases have been detected in Maharashtra , the state health minister Rajesh Tope noted 'it could be more virulent compared to the previous mutants' indicating a study of the variant.

"These are the index cases of Delta plus variant and its severity could be higher. The study of this variant has indicated that it could be more virulent compared to the previous mutants," Tope told reporters on Wednesday as quoted by new agency ANI.

He said 100 samples each from 36 districts of Maharashtra have been taken and sent for genome sequencing. "The total sample size is as big as 7,500," Tope added.

The health minister further noted that a separate hospital ward is formed for such patients.

A member of the Maharashtra COVID task force Dr Shashank Joshi earlier on Wednesday said enough data was not available about the new variant and the extent of its virulence. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta Plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.

Some cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have also been found in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. It has also been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

'Cause of concern', Rajesh Tope says on COVID cases not falling below 8,000 in Maharashtra

The state health minister also stated that it is a matter of concern that the daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are not falling below the 8,000-mark.

Tope told reporters, the cases are plateaued at 7,000 to 8,000 per day in the state now compared to the peak of 65,000 infections reported in a day in the past.

He further added, “It is a matter of concern for the state as the number of fresh (daily) COVID-19 cases is not dropping below 8,000. In the last 7 to 8 days, the state has been adding around 7,000 to 8,000 new COVID-19 cases per day but the number is not going down."

Maharashtra reported 10,066 new Covid cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Wednesday. The state has also reported 11,032 recoveries in the same period. With today's numbers, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 1,21,859.

The state capital Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 863 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day count since June 5, and 23 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338, said the BMC updated data.

(With inputs from agencies)













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.