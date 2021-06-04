The Delta COVID variant, which was first found in India, was the main reason that caused the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi during its fourth wave of the pandemic, a new study has shown. It also said that this variant has immune-evasion properties and counted for 60% of the cases in April.

The scientist also found that catching the virus even after vaccination were disproportionately high because of the Delta variant.

The city on April 20 saw the highest spike in daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 28,395 people testing positive. Further, the positivity rate in Delhi had jumped to over 36 per cent by April third week.

Speaking about whether delta variants is responsible for the sudden surge in the number of cases in the national capital, researchers from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, who have written the paper sequenced and analysed community samples from Delhi from the previous outbreak in November 2020 until May 2021 and related it to effective reproductive number (Rt).

The effective reproductive number is the expected number of new infections caused by an infectious individual in a population where some individuals may no longer be susceptible.

The paper also said, the incidence of the Alpha variant was “minimal" in Delhi in January, rapidly increasing to 20 per cent in February, and 40 per cent in March.

Prior infections, high seropositivity and partial vaccination are “insufficient impediments" to the spread of the Delta variant, found the scientists. They traced the factors contributing to the scale and speed of the fourth wave that started in April in Delhi and compared them to the preceding three waves last year.

“We find that this surge of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Delhi is best explained by the introduction of a new highly transmissible variant of concern (VOC), B.1.617.2, with likely immune-evasion properties," the researchers noted.

The yet-to-be-published paper, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on Thursday.

Delta Variant: What else do we need to know

The Delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, that was first discovered in the UK

The variant may have led to insufficient neutralising immunity in people, despite high seropositivity, and social behaviour may have augmented the surge by promoting transmission, they added.

Neutralising immunity consists of naturally occurring antibodies that play an important role in the immune system.

The proportion of the Delta variant increased from 5 per cent in February to 10 per cent in March, before overtaking the Alpha variant by April, and accounting for 60 per cent of the sequenced samples, according to the paper.

This increase in the proportion of the Delta variant was paralleled by a large increase in the positivity rate, the researchers said.

The researchers also found that breakthrough infections – catching the virus even after vaccination -- were disproportionately high because of the Delta variant.

However, they are yet to determine whether the variant also leads to increased case fatality ratio (CFR).

“Overall, we note that B.1.617.2 is capable of creating very fast-rising outbreaks with vaccination breakthroughs," the authors wrote in the paper.

“We would re-emphasise that prior infections, high seropositivity and partial vaccination are insufficient impediments to its spread, as seen in Delhi, and strong public health response will be needed globally for its containment," they added.

(With inputs from agencies)





