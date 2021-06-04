Covid's Delta variant, first detected in India, is found to be behind the second wave in the country, according to a study reported by news agency ANI. The study has revealed that the Delta variant is more infectious than others. The Delta variant (also known as B.1.617.2 strain) is 'more infectious' than the Alpha variant which was first detected in Kent-UK, said the study carried out by scientists of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The INSACOG is the consortium of labs undertaking genome sequencing in India.