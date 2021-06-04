Delta variant found to be behind India's second Covid wave: 10 updates

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid's Delta variant, first detected in India, is found to be behind the second wave in the country, according to a study reported by news agency ANI. The study has revealed that the Delta variant is more infectious than others. The Delta variant (also known as B.1.617.2 strain) is 'more infectious' than the Alpha variant which was first detected in Kent-UK, said the study carried out by scientists of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The INSACOG is the consortium of labs undertaking genome sequencing in India.

The scientists have found that the Delta variant is 50 per cent more contagious than the Alpha strain.

The study said that the states and Union Territories are advised to keep strict surveillance in the districts reporting new variants of concern and take up stringent public health measures including contact tracing, genome sequencing of positive samples of persons having a history of international travel. It also said that information on genome sequencing is shared with the states twice in a month. Also Read | What caused deadly second covid wave in India? Govt appointed experts decode

As per news agency ANI, the public health information shared with states said that the Delta variant is present in all states, but has infected people mostly in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana.

According to the study quoted by the news agency "B.1.617 lineage of SARS CoV-2 has been first reported from Maharashtra but now seen in other states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana." The study, however, states that the role of the Delta variant in more deaths and severity is not proved.

Meanwhile, the UK health agency has said that Delta variant is now dominant in the UK. In its weekly report, the Public Health England (PHE) said that cases of the Delta variant in the country have risen by 5,472 since last week to 12,431.

"Although there is some regional variation, PHE experts now believe that Delta has overtaken Alpha as the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the UK," it said.

The health agency said that early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation for Delta compared to Alpha although more data is needed for the experts to have more confidence in that finding.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive -UK Health Security Agency, said: "With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible. The way to tackle variants is to tackle the transmission of COVID-19 as a whole. Work from home where you can, and practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times."

The PHE experts continue to urge everybody to remain cautious as the country approaches the next stage of the roadmap. "Variant cases are on the increase in several areas and it is absolutely crucial that everyone plays their part in preventing their spread."

In the last week, the UK agency informed, 278 people with the Delta variant attended A&E, resulting in 94 people being admitted to hospital overnight. The most affected areas remain Bolton, where cases have risen by 795 to 2149, and Blackburn with Darwen which has seen 368 new cases, bringing it to 724 in total, the PHE said.

