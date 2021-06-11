Chief Minister of Kerala , Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the more dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus was more prevalent in the state during the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 and added that the threat of the second wave is now over.

Addressing a press briefing, Vijayan said that there has been a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients and the prevalence of the infection in Kerala.

"The rush at hospitals is also declining. The lockdown was effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Kerala has also been able to reduce the death toll in a better way compared to other regions. However, the situation is not yet conducive to give full relaxation. The average test positivity rate (TPR) for the last three days is 13.9%. The aim is to get it below 10% at the earliest. Restrictions will be firmly enforced in local bodies with more patients. People should strictly follow the Covid protocol outside and at home, as well," the Kerala CM said.

CM Vijayan further added that over 25% of the population in Kerala has been vaccinated with the first dose.

A total of 26.2% of Kerala's population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 6.61% has been administered the second dose.

"We are going ahead with the hope that the Center will provide the necessary vaccines. The staff of the ministers and the entire staff of the Government Secretariat will be vaccinated on priority," he said.

The Kerala CM also stressed the need to maximise the gap between the second and the possible third wave in the state.

"There will be a higher causality rate if the next wave suddenly hits and peaks. Therefore, lockdown relaxations would be implemented cautiously and people should maintain the Covid norms even after the lockdown. Measures to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure will be vigorously pursued during this time," he said.

CM Vijayan also assured that extensive measures are being taken to prevent the disease among kids considering the possibility of the third wave of Covid-19. "All preparations are being done to face the third wave and the infrastructure of all hospitals is being enhanced," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday logged 14,233 fresh cases of coronavirus and 173 deaths, pushing the infection count to 26,72,798 and the toll to 10,804.

A total of 15,355 people recuperated from the infection today, taking the total cured in the state to 25,57,597.

At present, there are 1,34,001 people under treatment in Kerala. CM Vijayan said the state had tested 1,07,096 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.29%.

Till now, the state had tested 2,10,17,514 samples.

