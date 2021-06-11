Delta variant more prevalent in 'this state' during second wave of Covid-19

"The rush at hospitals is also declining. The lockdown was effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Kerala has also been able to reduce the death toll in a better way compared to other regions. However, the situation is not yet conducive to give full relaxation. The average test positivity rate (TPR) for the last three days is 13.9%. The aim is to get it below 10% at the earliest. Restrictions will be firmly enforced in local bodies with more patients. People should strictly follow the Covid protocol outside and at home, as well," the Kerala CM said.