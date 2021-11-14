Delta variant outcompeted all other variants of concern globally

NEW DELHI : Delta variant of SARS CoV2 virus has outcompeted other variants, including other variants of concern, in most countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in its latest weekly epidemiological update.

Delta variant has shown predominance globally with declining prevalence of other variants among sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or detections reported to WHO, the UN health agency said.

Of 814 165 sequences uploaded to GISAID or global initiative on sharing avian flu data, a global science initiative that provides open-access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the coronavirus responsible for the covid-19 pandemic with specimens collected in the last 60 days1, 810 946 (99.6%) were Delta, 1163 (0.1%) Gamma, 400 (<0.1%) Alpha, 23 (<0.1%) Beta, and 0.2% comprised other circulating variants (including VOIs Mu and Lambda), the update showed.

“The current global genetic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a predominance of the Delta variant, with declining prevalence of other variants among sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or detections reported to WHO. Delta has outcompeted other variants, including other VOCs, in most countries," the WHO said.

According to the update, during the week 1 to 7 November 2021, a slight upward trend (1% increase) in new weekly cases was observed, with just over 3.1 million new cases reported.

As of 7 November, over 249 million confirmed cases and over 5 million deaths have been reported, the WHO said.

The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was first detected in India, is now present in more than 104 countries. The WHO earlier in July warned that the variant was expected to be the dominant covid-19 strain circulating worldwide.

In June, WHO had warned that the delta variant is the most transmissible among all variants identified so far and was spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations. The variants of concerns detected in community samples in India are alpha (3,969), beta (149) and gamma (1).

There is another lineage of B.1.617, delta and kappa (total 16,238) variants, which were first observed in Maharashtra, associated with an unusual rise observed in several districts of the state. About 90% of the covid-19 cases in India are being driven by the delta variant

India recorded over 82 236 new cases which us 6.0 new cases per 100 000; (a 16% decrease) in the previous week.

11,271 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,35,918 is lowest in 522 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.39% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry data showed.

Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01% remains less than 2% for the last 51 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 41 days and below 3% for 76 consecutive days now, the government data showed.

“It is in the nature of the virus to undergo mutations, and only those survive which are beneficial to the virus, others perish. The fact that delta is the dominant strain around the world means the mutation has helped the virus to spread faster. The transmissibility of the delta strain is higher than other variants," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kant cited a study that reported more than 2 cases per household with 14 days, as compared to the alpha variant.

“The silver lining is that control measures adopted by the countries are still effective, and the vaccines are also providing protection against this variant. Vaccine performance against the delta strain indicate that most of the vaccines have retained protection against severe disease; they have possible reduced protection against symptomatic disease and infection. In some parts of the world notably South American countries the spread of delta has been limited and other variants like gamma, lambda, Mu are prevalent," said Kant.

Meanwhile, India’s Cumulative covid-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 112.01 Crores on Sunday.

The union health ministry in a separate statement said that more than 124 crore (1,24,20,98,010) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 18.74 Crores (18,74,62,306) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!