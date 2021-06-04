OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delta variant prime suspect in Covid-19 cases across Varanasi: Study

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), here, have collaboratively sequenced genomes of coronavirus variants in the temple town and adjoining areas. Their study reports at least seven major strains of coronavirus circulating in these regions, a press release from the CCMB said on Friday.

The multi-disciplinary research unit headed at BHU collected samples from Varanasi and areas around the city, mostly in April 2021, it said. The team at CCMB sequenced these samples and found out that there were at least seven major variants circulating in the region. As many as 130 samples were sequenced in this study.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Among the variants of concern (VoC), the most predominant variant we found in our study was B.1.617. This variant was also reported to be one of the major drivers of the second COVID-19 wave in the country," Prof Singh, who heads the multi-disciplinary research Unit at BHU, said.

"Just as in most of the country, the B.1.617.2 variant (aka delta variant) was the most common one in the samples we studied. They were found among 36 per cent of the total samples. Other VoCs such as the B.1.351, detected in South Africa for the first time, were also found in this area," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, CCMB.

The study confirms yet again that the delta variant is the most widespread coronavirus variant in the country right now. But at the same time, it is imperative to keep an eye on the other emerging variants in the country to prevent another unprecedented surge of cases, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
A senior official of the zoo said they keep sending the samples of the animals to CCMB from time to time for analysis. (AFP)

Lions in Hyderabad zoo test COVID-19 positive; samples examined by CCMB

2 min read . 04 May 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Black fungus a new challenge in fight against Covid, PM to Varanasi officials

2 min read . 21 May 2021
The study by Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre showed that the antibody levels decline over time (MINT_PRINT)

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine elicits lower antibodies against Delta variant: Lancet

3 min read . 05:43 PM IST
The scientists have found that the Delta variant is 50 per cent more contagious than the Alpha strain. (AFP)

Delta variant found to be behind India's second Covid wave: 10 updates

3 min read . 04:39 PM IST
A person sits in a toy car with children at a shopping mall (Image for representation). (REUTERS)

How Covid-19 in India may change its behaviour among children, govt explains

2 min read . 01 Jun 2021
A view of the deserted roads during the lockdown (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh: Markets in Varanasi to remain shut for four days

1 min read . 29 Apr 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout