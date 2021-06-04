Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delta variant prime suspect in Covid-19 cases across Varanasi: Study

Delta variant prime suspect in Covid-19 cases across Varanasi: Study

Premium
Delta variant has been held responsible for second COVID wave in India
1 min read . 06:57 PM IST PTI

  • At least seven major strains of coronavirus circulating in Varanasi and adjoining regions
  • The B.1.617.2 variant, aka the delta variant, was found in 36 per cent of samples

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), here, have collaboratively sequenced genomes of coronavirus variants in the temple town and adjoining areas. Their study reports at least seven major strains of coronavirus circulating in these regions, a press release from the CCMB said on Friday.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), here, have collaboratively sequenced genomes of coronavirus variants in the temple town and adjoining areas. Their study reports at least seven major strains of coronavirus circulating in these regions, a press release from the CCMB said on Friday.

The multi-disciplinary research unit headed at BHU collected samples from Varanasi and areas around the city, mostly in April 2021, it said. The team at CCMB sequenced these samples and found out that there were at least seven major variants circulating in the region. As many as 130 samples were sequenced in this study.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The multi-disciplinary research unit headed at BHU collected samples from Varanasi and areas around the city, mostly in April 2021, it said. The team at CCMB sequenced these samples and found out that there were at least seven major variants circulating in the region. As many as 130 samples were sequenced in this study.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Among the variants of concern (VoC), the most predominant variant we found in our study was B.1.617. This variant was also reported to be one of the major drivers of the second COVID-19 wave in the country," Prof Singh, who heads the multi-disciplinary research Unit at BHU, said.

"Just as in most of the country, the B.1.617.2 variant (aka delta variant) was the most common one in the samples we studied. They were found among 36 per cent of the total samples. Other VoCs such as the B.1.351, detected in South Africa for the first time, were also found in this area," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, CCMB.

The study confirms yet again that the delta variant is the most widespread coronavirus variant in the country right now. But at the same time, it is imperative to keep an eye on the other emerging variants in the country to prevent another unprecedented surge of cases, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!