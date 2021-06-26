NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation has said the Delta variant is most transmissible among all variants identified so far, and it is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

First detected in India, the Delta variant has been identified in at least 85 countries, the apex global public health agency said.

“As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see an increase in transmission around the world," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO. “More cases means more hospitalizations, further stretching health workers and health systems, which increases the risk of death," he said.

WHO said, "New variants are expected and will continue to be reported – that’s what viruses do, they evolve - but countries can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission."

“It’s quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission, fewer variants. That makes it even more urgent that we use all the tools at our disposal to prevent transmission through tailored and consistent use of public health and social measures, in combination with equitable vaccination," said Tedros.

The variants of concerns detected in community samples in India are Alpha (3,969), Beta (149) and Gamma (1). There is another lineage of B.1.617, Delta and Kappa (total 16,238) variants which were first observed in Maharashtra, associated with an unusual rise observed in several districts of the state.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology said, the first variant of concern was announced by the UK and subsequently we have four of these, which WHO has called Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Delta was identified in India, discovered by an Indian scientist who put it on the global database.

Variants of concerns are distributed in 174 districts in 35 Indian states. The highest numbers are reported from districts in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat. The proportion of these cases have risen from 10.31% in May to 51% on 20 June, according to the government data.

“90% of the covid-19 cases in India are being driven by the B.1.617.2 variant. B.1.617.2 classified as Delta variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response and potential post-vaccination immune escape," said Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at a press conference on Friday.

India reported 48,698 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,183 deaths.

Nearly 32 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India under the nationwide immunisation drive.

