Delta variant to be a dominant covid-19 strain circulating worldwide: WHO

NEW DELHI: First detected in India, delta variant of SARS CoV2 virus is now present in more than 104 countries and is soon expected to become a dominant covid-19 strain circulating worldwide, said the World Health Organization.

“The delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths. In places with high vaccination coverage, delta variant is spreading fast; especially infecting unprotected and vulnerable people and steadily putting pressure back on health systems," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO adding that in countries with low vaccine coverage, the situation is particularly bad.

WHO noted that delta and other highly transmissible variants are driving catastrophic waves of cases, which are translating into high numbers of hospitalisations and death. “Even countries that successfully managed to ward off the early waves of the virus through public health measures alone are now in the midst of devastating outbreaks," said Tedros.

Emphasising the intensity of delta variants, Tedros said that the world is watching in real-time as the covid-19 virus continues to change and become more transmissible. Earlier in June, WHO warned that delta variant is most transmissible among all variants identified so far, and it was spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

The variants of concerns detected in community samples in India are Alpha (3,969), Beta (149) and Gamma (1). There is another lineage of B.1.617, Delta and Kappa (total 16,238) variants, which were first observed in Maharashtra, associated with an unusual rise observed in several districts of the state.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently said that 90% of the covid-19 cases in India are being driven by the delta variant. “The strain has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response and potential post-vaccination immune escape," he added.

According to the union health ministry, delta variant, also known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617, has about 15-17 mutations. It was first reported in October 2020. More than 60% of cases in Maharashtra in February 2021 pertained to delta variants. Indian scientists identified the Delta Variant and submitted it to the global database.

The Indian government has been emphasizing in its nationwide covid-19 vaccination campaign that both covaxin and covishield being administered under the vaccination program, are effective against the alpha, beta, gamma and delta variants.

The union health ministry recently confirmed that delta variant was behind the second wave of covid-19 pandemic in India.

