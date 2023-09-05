Demand for ₹2-3 tn sparked RBI-govt clash, says Acharya2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Revelation in new prelude to book comes amid calls for increased spending before polls
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India refused the government’s proposal to extract ₹2-3 trillion from its balance sheet in 2018 for pre-election expenditure ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the following year, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said in a new prelude to his book, Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India published by Penguin Random House India.