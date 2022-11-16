Demand for banquet halls jumps 68% on booming wedding festivities2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:24 PM IST
- For wedding jewellers, Mumbai topped the demand across the country followed by Delhi and Hyderabad.
After two years of low-key celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 wedding season is turning out to be big and bold. There has been a surge in demand for wedding services this year, with searches for banquet halls up 68%, caterers 57%, and jewellers rising 44%, according to a report by Reliance Retail-owned Justdial.