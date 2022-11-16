Demand for banquet halls jumps 68% on booming wedding festivities

On a year-on-year basis, demand for banquet halls rose the highest across all wedding services with a 68% rise in searches in India. Among tier-II cities this demand rose by 83%, and in tier-I cities by 46%. Mumbai topped the searches for banquet halls and contributed to almost 27% of the demand in tier-I cities followed by Delhi and Chennai in the second and third place respectively. Coimbatore, Surat, Nagpur, Lucknow, and Patna were the top-5 tier-II cities that saw maximum demand for banquet halls.

