Demand for cement to improve over next 12-18 months: Moody’s
Moody’s said that while the outlook looks promising for the cement sector, for most of the current financial year, companies have seen their profitability take a hit on rising costs of pet coke, coal and diesel
New Delhi: India’s infrastructure-led investments and mass residential projects will drive up the demand for cement and other building materials over the next 12-18 months, Moody’s Investors Services said in a report.
