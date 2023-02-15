Demand for cement to improve over next 12-18 months: Moody’s

India’s cement production will climb by around 6-8% over fiscal years 2023 and 2024 (Hindustan Times Delhi India)

Moody’s said that while the outlook looks promising for the cement sector, for most of the current financial year, companies have seen their profitability take a hit on rising costs of pet coke, coal and diesel