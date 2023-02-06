Demand for commercial space may touch 11 mn sq ft in Delhi-NCR in 2023: Report

“NCR is a major economic hub in India and home to a large number of IT companies, leading to a high demand for office space in the area. The return of working professionals to offices has led to an increase in demand for office space, resulting in higher transaction activity in leasing. However, the slowdown in global market could have an impact on leasing activity among global corporates in the near term," said Rajat Johar, MD, Delhi-NCR, Savills India.