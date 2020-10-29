Demand for contract jobs rose during January-July; Bengaluru saw record postings

BENGALURU: India's technology capital Bengaluru recorded the highest postings for contract jobs between January and July this year, according to a new report by job search portal Indeed.com.

Bengaluru was followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad. The report indicates that jobs in the gig economy are on the rise, contrary to the view to the narrative of huge job losses across sectors in India.

"While the demand for contract workers has risen steadily since January 2020, month on month comparisons between 2019 and 2020 showed that hiring for contract jobs more than doubled in June and July this year, at 110% and 143% respectively," according to the report.

The sharp spike, as pointed out in the report, lifts some of the gloom in the market that has suffered losses due to the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown for over four months.

“Indeed data has suggested that the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities. With the pandemic, this has now also become true of employers," Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, said in a statement on Thursday.

Kumar pointed at a trend wherein employees are increasingly willing to sacrifice additional benefits that come with a permanent job in exchange for a greater amount of flexibility, a healthy work-life balance, and pursue multiple interests.

Data from the report indicates that installation category (service engineers & maintenance personnel) recorded the highest increase at 128% year-on-year.

Work from home (WFH) model, the report added, generated this rise for people who wanted installation of ergonomic workstations and wi-fi access. This was followed by technology and software which registered a 43% increase and media that recorded an increase of 28%. Demand for management, accounting and education reported a degrowth of -0.8%, -36.5% and -38% respectively.

