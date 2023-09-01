G20 Summit spurs demand for short getaways, drivable destinations in Delhi: Report3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:27 AM IST
G20 Summit weekend: Gearing up for the G20 Summit in Delhi, people are looking for nearby getaways, leading to increased demand for travel and lodging. Popular destinations include Jaipur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Agra, and Amritsar. There is also an increase in demand for drivable locations.
G20 Summit weekend: The national capital is gearing to prepare for the upcoming G20 Summit which will be held from 8-10 September. From traffic restrictions, schools closed to shops, commercial and business establishment closed, people in Delhi are looking for nearby short getaways. According to a report by The Hindi BusinessLine, there has been a the number of inquiries for domestic airlines, lodging, and short-haul international destinations during the G20 Summit weekend. Moreover, there has also seen an increase demand in drivable destinations.