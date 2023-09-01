G20 Summit weekend: Gearing up for the G20 Summit in Delhi, people are looking for nearby getaways, leading to increased demand for travel and lodging. Popular destinations include Jaipur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Agra, and Amritsar. There is also an increase in demand for drivable locations.

G20 Summit weekend: The national capital is gearing to prepare for the upcoming G20 Summit which will be held from 8-10 September. From traffic restrictions, schools closed to shops, commercial and business establishment closed, people in Delhi are looking for nearby short getaways. According to a report by The Hindi BusinessLine, there has been a the number of inquiries for domestic airlines, lodging, and short-haul international destinations during the G20 Summit weekend. Moreover, there has also seen an increase demand in drivable destinations.

"The closure of schools and businesses during the G20 Summit in Delhi has resulted in a surge in demand for short breaks," Indiver Rastogi who is the President & Group Head of Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel has said as quoted by The Hindi BusinessLine.

Moreover, speaking of the destinations preferred by Delhiites, Travel platform Booking.com observed travellers searching for lodging in locations in nearby destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Agra, and Amritsar. Further more, it has also predicted that the demand for these destinations will increase as the long weekend date approaches, as reported by the daily.

As per the report, The Thomas cook's analysis also showed that the demand for locations that are accessible by car increased by 30–40 percent.

Rajesh Magow the co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip told Times of India, "The government's official holiday announcement related to the G20 meet has triggered an increase in searches for cities within drivable distance from the capital. Over the past three days, we have observed an increase in searches for accommodation bookings at destinations like Sawai Madhopur, Manesar, Amritsar, Vrindavan, Agra, Udaipur, Jaipur etc. We have also seen some traction for Rishikesh and Corbett National Park, but largely, the plains dominate the search for bookings over hills."

Moreover, Thomas Cook has also noticed a minor 5–10 percent uptick in September airfares for vacation destinations. There is a 20–50 percent increase in airfares to and from Delhi to metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and tier 2-3 cities during this time, according to Rastogi of Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC, due to supply-side limitations, as reported by Times Now.

Speaking of flight prices, non-stop Delhi- Mumbai flights from 7-10 September starts ₹9000-12,000 while for Bengaluru its starts from ₹10,000- ₹16,000 for a non stop flight. The price for non stop Delhi Chennai flight starts from ₹11,000-16,000. Flight from Delhi- Amritsar non stop flight starts from ₹5000-10,000 while Delhi- Ahmedabad non stop flight ranges from ₹5000- ₹22,000, as per google flights.

Schedule of over 1,000 flights may get disrupted at Delhi airport Ahead of G20 Summit in the national capital Delhi, more than thousands of flights may either get cancelled or rescheduled, a report by Economic Times has claimed. The Central government has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by a fourth throughout the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in September in the city. As per the daily, the order has come due to the parking constraints at the Delhi airport. Additionally, the government has asked the airlines to reposition some of their aircraft to other cities' airports in view of the Summit. Meanwhile, the airline executives have warned of countrywide network repercussions, leading to flight cancellations as Delhi is India's primary airport. According to ET's report, flights will have to be reduced at Delhi airport from 12 pm to 12 am on 8 September, and from 6 pm on 10 September until 12 pm the next day (9 Sept.) as most of the G20 delegates will fly in and out during these hours