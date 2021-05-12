Flexible office space to grow 10-15% annually in next 3 years: CBRE report

“The pandemic influenced the way businesses function and their overall strategies. Businesses are evaluating new working models that keep workplace flexibility at the centre, balancing employee benefits and business profitability. These models will not only ensure flexible working but also ensure employee safety once offices resume normal operations. The demand for physical office spaces will continue to rise as employees look forward to normal workdays; with mass vaccination propelling further sectoral growth," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and South-East Asia, Middle-East & Africa, CBRE.