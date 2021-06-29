Demand for health, wellness products up amid second wave: Report

“The economy has been hit severely this time round vis-à-vis last time as the pandemic hit closer home. The second wave has impacted the masses emotionally and psychologically. Hardly any family has been left untouched by covid-19, making people cautious and fearful of spending, restricting buying to only essential goods or medical supplies. Everyone wanted to save up in case of medical exigencies," said Rohit Mathur, president of the fans division, Usha International.