Demand for hydroxychloroquine has not gone down: India

NEW DELHI : A number of studies questioning the efficacy of the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the treatment of covid-19 patients notwithstanding, the demand for the drug has not gone down and India is getting requests for the despatch of the medicine, a person familiar with the development said Thursday.

India has so far cleared the despatch of the medicine to some 50 countries with more added to the list every day.

Separately, Indian foreign ministry spokesman, Anurag Srivastava said that India had so far “gifted 5 million HCQ tablets to countries in the neighbourhood and the IOR (Indian Ocean Region), Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eurasia and WANA (West Asia, North America) regions."

“We are also providing 1.32 million PCM (paracetamol) tablets to our neighbouring and other partner countries. Apart from HCQ and PCM, we are also providing a big basket of other medical aid which includes essential drugs and life-saving antibiotics; medical consumable; and other equipment for laboratories and hospitals. The value of the total medicines and other supplies to be gifted by India stands at ₹383 million (about $5 million)," he said.

“In addition to this, we have given clearance to commercial consignments of around 285 million HCQ tablets to 40 countries. Commercial consignments of around 500 million PCM tablets for 60 countries have also been cleared," he added.

Worldwide, the total number of covid-19 infections stand at over 2.65 million with more than 185,000 deaths.