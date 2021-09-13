Demand for second home to rise in near term: Survey

The demand for second homes emanates from a variety of factors that have caused fundamental shifts in the industry over time. Driven by wider acceptance of work from anywhere and the increasing advent of organised as well as professional operators in this segment, latent demand for such properties have surfaced in recent times. Technological advancements that have enabled sales worldwide and led to emergence of aggregators and operators have also enhanced the income generation ability of such properties, Savills said.

