Demand for Shramik Special trains falling, says Railway Board chairman

New Delhi: Demand for Shramik Special trains, which were introduced to move migrant workers to their home states, has lately been diminishing, Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

“It appears that demand for these trains is declining from the originating state. 137 trains were flagged yesterday (Thursday) and 172 the day before (Wednesday). Demand for trains has been going down in the last two days," Yadav said, addressing the media.

This is substantially less than the number of trains that were being run last week. On an average, 250 trains were started their journey last week, as many as 279 trains on 20 May. On 24 May, states said that they need 923 trains to ferry passengers, on Thursday, they said that there is a need for 450 trains, Yadav said.

Special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on 1 May for the first time since the lockdown was enforced on 25 March. The special trains have been ferrying stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. As of 28 May, railways operated 3,840 Shramik Specials, ferrying 52 lakh passengers to their home states.

Indian Railways has been drawing flak over the last few days due to inordinate delay of Shramik Special trains owing to route congestion and inadequate supply of food and water. Reports of deaths of some passengers traveling on these trains over the past few days have triggered concerns over the lack of basic necessities amid the intense heatwave.

"Out of 3,840 trains, 71 were diverted to deal with network congestion only between 20 May and 24 May, as the national transporter continued to meet demand of the respective states, adding that 90% of the trains were going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Only four trains took more than three days to reach the destination states in the north eastern part of the country. These were long distance trains and incidents like landslide in Assam further delayed the journey," Yadav clarified.

Yadav rubbished reports of trains getting lost or taking as many as nine day to reach destination. “Don’t believe that trains are late by nine days. These trains are running faster than the speed of mail/express trains. Out of 3,840 trains only 71 trains were diverted during 20-24 due to congestion. Trains were diverted to different routes…so that all trains can reach in time," he said.

Meanwhile, Railway minister Piyush Goyal on urged passengers with serious health issues, senior citizens, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to board Shramik Special trains only for essential travel.

"I appeal to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women & those above 65 years & below 10 years of age to travel only when necessary in Shramik Trains," Goyal said in a tweet.

Railways have maintained that those who died in the trains were old and with chronic disease, and had travelled to urban areas for medical treatment. They could return only after Railways started these Shramik Special trains, the ministry said on Wednesday. Without sharing the number of deaths, Yadav said that some passengers died in the train, while some were found dead in the station. Currently, authorities are analyzing the data and trying to ascertain the reason of the death.

"A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened," an official statement said.

​"In order to protect the vulnerable person from covid-19, Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential," it said.

