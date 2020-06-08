Demand for Shramik Specials wane, Railways gets request for trains till 16 June

NEW DELHI: Demand for Shramik Special trains, which take migrant workers to their home states, has declined substantially with the Indian Railways receiving request from states for an average of 38 trains per day between 1 and 4 June. The demand for these trains had peaked between 22 May and 26 May, when over 200 trains were being run daily.

Similarly, on an average 151 trains were run in the last week of May, data reviewed by Mint showed. While the national transporter will continue to run these trains as and when demand arises, originating states or states sending trains have indicated to run these specials till 16 June.

Similarly, on an average 151 trains were run in the last week of May, data reviewed by Mint showed. While the national transporter will continue to run these trains as and when demand arises, originating states or states sending trains have indicated to run these specials till 16 June.

States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Goa, among others have requested fo171 trains to send stranded migrant workers back to their home states, data showed. In a letter written to states on 29 May and 3 June, the railway ministry had requested them for a projection of the number of these special trains, with tentative schedule for movement of the last few stranded workers.

Special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on 1 May for the first time since the lockdown was enforced. Till 4 June, Indian Railways had run 4,261 Shramik Specials ferrying 52 lakh people.

Indian Railways has been drawing flak for the detour taken by some of the Shramik Specials, leading to inordinate delay in the journey. Reports of death of some passengers traveling on these trains had triggered concerns over the lack of basic necessities amid the intense heat wave last month.

Besides, inadequate co-ordination between the Centre and the states played its part, with several instances, when the passengers were not brought to the station and notified trains were cancelled. Railways had also requested states to ensure that projected demand for movement of these stranded passengers is "well chalked out and (pre)-determined".

As many as 71 trains were diverted to deal with network congestion between 20 and 24 May, as the national transporter continued to meet demand of the respective states, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar had said on May 29. More than two-third of the trains were headed to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which resulted in congestion and detour.

