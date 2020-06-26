Demand for speedy passage of Social Security Bill gains steam

“The level of questioning has to be greater so as to have a clear picture of what we are signing up for," said another senior Rajya Sabha opposition leader, who is part of the committee, requesting anonymity. “While it is fine to define terms like gig workers and platform workers, one needs to bring them under the larger context of workmen otherwise there is a chance that the codification, which is aimed at simplifying things, could further complicate it," the leader quoted above added.