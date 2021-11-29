NEW DELHI: Demand for wedding services during the season grew 49.7% quarter-on-quarter across the country, with most of it being generated by tier-II cities, as per a study by internet tech firm Just Dial that provides local search for different services in India through its website and mobile app.

Since India's wedding market largely remains unorganised, tier-II cities have saw a growth of 106% benefitting the growing gig economy. Just Dial said it analysed consumer demand for a wide range of wedding services such as banquet halls, makeup artists, wedding photographers, bands, jewellery, DJs, and planners across 1000 Indian towns and cities on its website.

Across India, maximum growth in demand was witnessed for wedding bands followed by banquet halls and DJs.

Prasun Kumar, chief market officer of the firm, said, “The surge in demand for wedding services on our site is one of the leading indicators of consumer economy recalibrating and bouncing back with pace. It is heartening to see that demand for wedding services in tier-II cities is almost 2X of the rest of India’s growth," he said.

Just Dial consumer insights said while tier-II cities are powering demand this wedding season, the same in tier-I cities has remained stable. In line with the national trends, searches for wedding bands (152%) and banquet halls (145%) saw maximum growth in tier-II cities followed by that for DJs (99%). Patna and Lucknow were the two cities that saw maximum searches for all wedding related services.

The study said Indore, Mangalore, and Chandigarh dominated the searches for caterers. For wedding photographers, Lucknow, Patna, and Indore led demand, as tier-II cities saw a 67% growth in searches.

Meanwhile, tier-I cities saw growth in searches for banquet halls (46.90%), makeup artists (37.10%), wedding jewellery (60.60%), wedding bands (181.10%), DJs (122.4%), and wedding planners (53.9%). Delhi and Mumbai were the two tier-I cities that saw maximum demand across services.

Maximum searches for banquet halls were generated in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai and those for make-up artists emanated from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Demand for wedding jewellery remained high in Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore while that for wedding bands shot up in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Searches for DJs remained high in Delhi followed by Mumbai and Chennai and that for wedding planners was dominated by Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

While there are no official figures, one report from KPMG estimated India's wedding market to be at $50 billion pre covid.

