Demand patterns are changing: HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

MUMBAI: The first phase of the lockdown, which saw production come to a near standstill and caused supply chain disruptions, adversely impacted the business of India's largest consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The company, however, is seeing a change in demand patterns and is likely to witness an upswing in categories like health, hygiene and nutrition.

On Thursday, HUL reported a 7% decline in volumes for the quarter ended 31 March.

Though the company has resumed 70-80% of its operations, it will be able to understand the extent of the hit on demand only after some normalcy is restored in its business.

"We don't know to what extent the trade pipelines have come down. Though our assessment is it would have come down significantly. To what extent the demand would have been impaired and whether that demand is due to non-availability of stocks or due to more structural reasons, will have to be assessed," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL.

Though markets had begun to slow down even before the outbreak of coronavirus, with the decrease of market growth more accentuated in rural areas than urban, for consumer goods companies, covid-19 had implications on various levels, but more predominantly on the supply line.

HUL said at this juncture there are many variables, which are very difficult to predict and a lot will depend on the trajectory of the virus, the success of the containment efforts, the severity and duration of the economic impact.

"If the demand has been deferred or has it shifted or has been lost completely...very difficult to predict at this stage," said Mehta.

On Thursday, global marketing research firm Nielsen slashed its 2020 growth outlook for India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector to 5-6% from its earlier projection of 9-10%. It expects the effects of the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic to linger for the rest of the year and expects long-term effects of the pandemic to have widespread impact in the months to come.

In the quarter ended 31 March, India’s FMCG sector grew 6.3% (including e-commerce) in value terms, down sharply from the 13.8% growth in the year-ago period. While January and February saw growth rates improve from the December quarter, the spread of covid-19 in March sharply impacted sales. In March, volumes grew by a mere 0.5%, while the sector clocked a value growth of 4%. The initial recovery in January and February was driven by food categories, according to Nielsen.

Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer, HUL said, "We cannot estimate the time of recovery, but we are ramping up capacity for hygiene products and more product launches in the health and hygiene space will be there from us."

The company said it has a strong pipeline of relevant innovations and is trying to adapt to the emerging demand patterns in the short term and prepare for any structural changes in the medium term.

"We are focusing on five big areas-- safety of people; ensure supply lines keep running; to asses changing consumer behaviour and how we can meet that demand; how we help the nation and on protecting our business model and cash and liquidity," said Mehta.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated