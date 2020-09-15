Demand picks up but recovery is still far off

“The pandemic has not impacted everyone in the same measure. In the fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, segment, though the food business has held its own during the pandemic, in other categories such as apparels, fashion, general merchandise, etc., there is still some stress," said Devendra Chawla, CEO and managing director, Spencer’s Retail, adding that sectors such as automotive, hospitality and aviation have seen a setback and will take a few quarters to recover.