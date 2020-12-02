Demand revival to lift corporate earnings to pre-covid levels by FY22: Moody’s

MUMBAI: Rating agency Moody’s sees India Inc’s earnings growth coming back in 2021 led by widespread demand revival across sectors. It said that companies' earnings will grow as demand starts to recover following a sharp slump, supporting deleveraging. Financially strong companies will maintain good access to funding, but speculative-grade issuers will face challenges, it added.

"These improving business conditions will increase rated issuers' earnings, which we expect to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of fiscal 2022. A combination of higher earnings and reduced capital spending will support deleveraging over the next 12-18 months," said Sweta Patodia, analyst at the rating agency.

Corporate earnings in India had been on a decline even before the covid outbreak. Slow economic growth and weak consumption demand had severely impacted companies in the last financial year itself. Cut in corporate tax announced by the government in September last year had aided in business growth to some extent.

India Inc saw pick-up in profitability in July-September after a year-long slump as consumers shrugged off the pandemic to deliver a surprise rebound in consumption while cost-saving measures continued to keep expenses under control. One of the key features of Q2 earnings was the better-than-expected focus on cost mitigation measures, apart from demand recovery and a healthy tailwind from gross margin expansion. Raw material tailwind and demand recovery, coupled with better pricing power, owing to supply constraints and lower discounts, resulted in sharp gross margin expansion for companies in second quarter of FY21.

"Broad-based demand revival and a low base in 2020 will support strong GDP growth of 10.8% in India in fiscal 2022 ending March 2022, following a decline of around 10.6% in fiscal 2021 – the country's first contraction in four decades," said Patodia.

The global ratings agency said low interest rate environment and widespread credit availability will allow corporates with strong balance sheets to refinance and grow. Liquidity is likely to be tight for financially weaker issuers, exacerbating their operating challenges. “Specifically, around 39% of the total $16 billion of debt maturing through 2022 pertains to such financially weaker, speculative-grade issuers," Moody’s said.

Moody’s expects overall recovery to remain fragile as new infections continue to grow – although at slower rate – and therefore new lockdowns cannot be ruled out, which would hinder consumer demand and recovery.

