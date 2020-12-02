Demand revival to lift corporate earnings to pre-covid levels by FY22: Moody’s

India Inc saw pick-up in profitability in July-September after a year-long slump as consumers shrugged off the pandemic to deliver a surprise rebound in consumption while cost-saving measures continued to keep expenses under control. One of the key features of Q2 earnings was the better-than-expected focus on cost mitigation measures, apart from demand recovery and a healthy tailwind from gross margin expansion. Raw material tailwind and demand recovery, coupled with better pricing power, owing to supply constraints and lower discounts, resulted in sharp gross margin expansion for companies in second quarter of FY21.