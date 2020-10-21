Demand thrust must be at heart of next stimulus

The pandemic’s impact on the economy could be clubbed into three categories—the lockdown phase, normalization phase, and recovery phase. At present, the Indian economy is under the normalization phase. That is, economic activity is gradually going back to pre-covid levels. The process of normalization has been slow as there is still risk aversion due to the pandemic and there have been nominal wage cuts across sectors. The loss of economic activity for a major part of the financial year and the consequent balance sheet contraction are also responsible for the slow pace of normalization.