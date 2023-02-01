Demat accounts rise but incremental additions on declining trend: Eco Survey
The number of demat accounts rose to 10.6 crore in November 2022, a sharp surge of 39 per cent on yearly basis, Economic Survey 2022-23 said on Tuesday
As per the latest Economic Survey 2022-23, the number of demat accounts has seen a significant increase of 39% YoY and reached 10.6 crore in November 2022. A demat account is an electronic account that holds all the securities of an investor in a dematerialized form.
