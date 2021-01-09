Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi

Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
The Prime Minister said that the country has shown its ability and capability during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that doubts were once expressed about democracy working in India, but today the country is the most vibrant democracy in the world.
Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, he said that when India gained independence, some people felt that the country would break up as it was poor and its people were not so well educated.
Here's what PM said:
