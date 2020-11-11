Democracy triumphs over covid panic

Democracy triumphed over covid-19 fears as the assembly elections in Bihar were conducted under the shadow of the pandemic, though election campaigns, public meetings, polling, and counting were all affected by social distancing guidelines.

The elections, counting for which took place on Tuesday, was the first ever assembly elections to be held during the pandemic. Counting for 97 out of 243 seats continued as of 10pm on Tuesday because of a set of guidelines being followed by the Election Commission (EC), though in the past, final results for most of the seats usually poured in by early evening.

The long-drawn counting process on Tuesday came on the back of an expansive process put in place to ensure social distancing norms. This includes a 63% increase in the total number of booths, resulting in a proportional increase of electronic voting machines (EVMs), limiting the number of tables per counting hall to seven from up to 14, increasing the number of counting locations from 38 to 55, and an increased number of rounds of counting for every assembly constituency.

“This time, we have close to 63% increase in the number of polling booths in the view of covid-19 requirements. The EC had decided to limit the number of electors at each booth to 1,000 from 1,500. So, the number of booths went up from 65,000 to 1.06 lakh. It means total 1.06 lakh EVMs have to be counted," Chandra Bhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday.

“The number of rounds for counting is ranging from the lowest 19 rounds to 51 rounds in Bihar in different assembly constituencies. The average for Bihar would be 34 rounds per constituency," he said. The counting process has been glitch-free, EC officials said.

EC officials said that about 27 million EVM votes were counted as of 5.30pm, out of the approximately 41.6 million votes that were polled during the three-phase elections, the EC officials.

“The commission has directed that the counting officials need not be in a hurry to declare results. They should follow all the procedures and take as much time as is naturally required. It is natural that it will take some more time than normal…results may come till late night," Umesh Sinha, secretary general of the EC, said on Tuesday evening.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via