The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) wins! CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued his first reaction to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, calling it a proof that if you don’t bow down in front of anyone, you can get anybody’s resignation.

Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation The official X handle of the CJP posted a video of the moment Abhijeet Dipke learned of Pradhan's resignation. In the video, Dipke bursts into happiness as celebrations break out at the protest site in Delhi.

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Addressing to the crowd, Dipke said, “We have done it," marking the first resignation from PM Narendra Modi's government.

"Kaha jaata tha iss sarkar main istife nahi hote. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye (People used to say that no one resigns under this government. Well, the world bends. You just need someone who can make it happen)," Dipke also said.

Watch video:

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India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan said on Saturday he had resigned from his position, handing a major victory to youth protesters nationwide who demanded that he quit to take responsibility over examination paper leaks.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following widespread protests by students demanding accountability over examination paper leaks, stating it was a personal decision. 2 What was the Cockroach Janata Party's reaction to Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party called Pradhan's resignation a victory for youth protesters, asserting that consistent demands could lead to such outcomes. 3 How did Pradhan announce his resignation publicly? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation via a video on X, thanking everyone and citing personal reasons for stepping down. 4 What demands were made by the Cockroach Janata Party during the protests? ⌵ The protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party included demands for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for families of students who tragically took their lives due to examination-related stress. 5 Should students still continue protesting after Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ While Pradhan's resignation is seen as a victory, the Cockroach Janata Party indicated that further protests might occur depending on the government's actions regarding other demands.

Pradhan resigns The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in the Indian capital, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers to push for the move.

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According to ANI, Pradhan in his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about his long-standing association with education, asserting his commitment to the youth of the nation.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resigns shortly after fact-check debunks AI video

Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET paper leak controversy Addressing the NEET-UG controversy over paper leaks, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced on 3 May.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he added.

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Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan steps down over NEET row: How political leaders react

The Sambalpur MP also said that the government ensured that the interests of over two million students were protected during the re-examination.

"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly... From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy," Pradhan said.

His resignation arrived a day after spokespersons from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the protests, met union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

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