‘Democratizing technology’: PM Modi says ‘delighted’ as Google announces $15-billion India AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed tech giant Google's announcement about the launch of an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. "Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi posted on X on Tuesday.

The prime Minister added, “This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat."

“It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!,” PM Modi said.

Google to invest $15 bn in AI hub in Andhra Google will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub in India, which will include the country's largest data centre in partnership with Adani Group.

Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday, "Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development."

"This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," he announced on X.

The AI hub at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will be Google's largest outside the US and will include 1-gigawatt data centre campus, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network, the tech super giant said.

"It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said at an event here to sign the formal agreement.