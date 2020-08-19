Demographic divide between north and south set to widen: official projections

The aspiration to give their children a better future could be driving a big part of this change, research by Alaka Basu, professor of development sociology at Cornell University, and Sonalde Desai, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, has shown. Using data from the 2004-05 India Human Development Survey, they found that smaller families were able to invest significantly more in children’s education. Expenditure on children’s education was 40% higher in one-child families than in families with three or more children. ‘Only’ children were over one-and-a-half times as likely to be in a private school as children from families with over 3 children, and children from two-child families were 1.4 times as likely to, their research showed.