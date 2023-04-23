‘Demographics is destiny,’ Elon Musk reacts to India becoming world's most populous nation1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:43 AM IST
- Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of higher birth rates as a means of combating the problem of ageing populations.
The United Nations has projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country on July 1, with a population of 1.429 billion. This has raised concerns among some people, but Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, believes that India's future development will be influenced by its demographics.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×