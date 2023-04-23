The United Nations has projected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country on July 1, with a population of 1.429 billion. This has raised concerns among some people, but Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, believes that India's future development will be influenced by its demographics.

"Demographics is destiny," Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday in response to a tweet that ranked countries based on population estimates, with India at the top of the list.

Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of higher birth rates as a means of combating the problem of ageing populations. “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," he tweeted in August.

Elon Musk has a proposed solution to address the issue of resource scarcity. His goal is to establish a human civilization on Mars through colonization.

The median age of India's population is 28.2 years, whereas the average age of a Chinese person is 39 years. Therefore, the average Indian is ten years younger than the average Chinese person. This demographic factor means that India will have a significant workforce for a considerable time, which many experts consider as a potential advantage for the country's economic growth in the future.

To maximize the advantages of the demographic dividend, the government must implement strong policies. Amartya Sen, in his renowned book "Development as Freedom," highlighted that investments in education, health, and social infrastructure are necessary for young individuals to contribute to the modern economy fully.

The success of the demographic dividend depends on these essential measures.