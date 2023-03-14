‘Demolish mosque in Allahabad HC premises within 3 months’: SC tells authorities2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:28 PM IST
- The apex court cited a terminated lease agreement, thereby rejecting a plea by Waqf Masjid High Court and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board opposing the demolition.
The Supreme Court of India has directed authorities to remove a mosque from the premises of the Allahabad High Court within three months. The apex court cited a terminated lease agreement, thereby rejecting a plea opposing the demolition. The court noted that this condition did not favour the petitioners' claim as matter of right to let the mosque continue to stand in the Allahabad Court premises.
