Demolition alert: Noida twin towers to be loaded with explosives next month3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Noida twin towers will be rigged with explosives by August 20.
Noida twin towers will be rigged with explosives by August 20.
Listen to this article
The twin towers of Supertech will be demolished on August 21 at 2.30 pm after being rigged with explosives from August 2 through August 20. This was announced on July 19 to the Noida Authority. According to officials, only employees of the demolition company Edifice Engineering would be permitted inside the building during the time when the twin towers' skeleton structures would be loaded with explosives.