The twin towers of Supertech will be demolished on August 21 at 2.30 pm after being rigged with explosives from August 2 through August 20. This was announced on July 19 to the Noida Authority. According to officials, only employees of the demolition company Edifice Engineering would be permitted inside the building during the time when the twin towers' skeleton structures would be loaded with explosives.

On July 19, representatives from Supertech, Edifice Engineering, the UP Pollution Control Board, the Fire Department, and the local police attended a lengthy discussion on the status of the demolition of the unlawful twin towers, Apex and Ceyane. CEO of the Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari presided over the meeting.

After the Supreme Court issued an order declaring the twin skyscrapers in Sector 93A unconstitutional, they were demolished. After the meeting, which also included the resident welfare associations of the neighbouring Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, Edifice Engineering submitted a status report addressing the demolition, according to a statement released by the Noida Authority.

The engineering company contracted by Supertech for the demolition operation has been urged to make sure that a suitable number of CCTV cameras is installed on the property by July 21. The police will still keep an eye on it, it said.

"Along with this, Edifice Engineering said that the demolition proceedings would be done on August 21 at 2.30 pm," the Noida Authority said.

"Holes have been drilled in the pillars on various floors of the twin towers where explosives would be placed from August 2 till August 2. During this period, only the personnel Edifice Engineering will be allowed entry into the premises," it said.

The UP Pollution Control Board and the Noida Authority jointly evaluated the report supplied by Edifice Engineering about the disposal of building and demolition trash, and as a result, the private company was required to provide a final operating plan by July 31.

Additionally, the company was instructed to use plastic sheets to shield the shrubs and parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village from post-blast dust and to decide by July 30 the height of the iron sheet that would be placed between the twin towers and the neighbouring societies to prevent the dust from moving there.

The approximately 100-metre-tall twin buildings inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society in Sector 93A had been built in violation of construction bylaws, and the Supreme Court had ordered their removal on August 31 of last year.

The vibration prediction report for the demolition work had been received, and Edifice Engineering notified the authorities during the review meeting on July 19 that a structural audit for adjacent structures within a 50-metre radius was not necessary.

"According to this report, the maximum vibration is expected to be 34 mm per second, while all the structures in Zone-5 are designed according to the standards of 300 mm per second. Therefore, there is no need for structural audit," the firm in charge of demolition told the meeting, according to the statement.

However, the Noida Authority said it has asked Edifice Engineering to consult CBRI if a structural audit is required.

"If the CBRI says a structural audit is needed in the critical zone, then Supertech must get it done immediately through a reputed consultant. Supertech should also pay within three days ₹70 lakh to CBRI, Roorkee as sought by it," the statement read.

Edifice informed the meeting that all documents related to the police department for its NOCs have been submitted. The Noida Authority said approval to the NOCs will be provided within a week by the police.

The police and the fire department have been asked to ensure coordination and finalise evacuation zones within a week and also hold a meeting with the NDRF soon over the demolition project, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)