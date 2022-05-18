Demolition drive: Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD

Demolition drive: Delhi govt seeks detailed report from MCD1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the demolition drive in the national capital starting from April 1.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the use of the bulldozers by the BJP-led MCD in the national capital. He stated that it would leave a large chunk of people "homeless".
The Chief Minister further said that a large part of the national capital has expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive.
The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital.
Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar.
Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area.
