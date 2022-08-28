Demolition of twin towers lesson for all stakeholders, say industry experts4 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:54 PM IST
The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida is a lesson for all stakeholders in the real estate industry.
The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida is a lesson for all stakeholders in the real estate industry.
Listen to this article
The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida is a lesson for all stakeholders in the real estate industry that accountability will be fixed if they violate building laws, according to industry leaders.