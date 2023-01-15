As the Himalayan town of Joshimath continues to sink, dozens more were evacuated on Saturday. Demolition crews have begun a careful takedown of two badly damaged hotels in the town, while the overall number of houses with cracks neared the 800 mark.
Data from ISRO indicates that the small town with around 17,000 inhabitants sank 5.4 cm in a mere 12 days recently as land subsidence picked up speed. The number of unsafe buildings has now risen to 147 and the relief camps house around 2,190 people.
On Saturday, around 20 labourers toiled with gas cutters to bring down the Malari Inn and Mount View hotel. They worked in two shifts assisted by personnel from the state disaster relief force. NDRF teams were also present at the spot as a team from Central Building Research Institute supervised the mechanical demolition.
“Our 10 personnel (five in each hotel) are anchoring the 20 workers involved in the demolition. We are breaking walls and roofs using hammers and debris is initially thrown on the road. It will be picked up in the trucks after the operation for the day ends," SDRF inspector Harak Singh told Hindustan Times.
The process of demolishing two "unsafe" hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath began on Thursday, two days after the exercise was stalled due to protests by their owners demanding compensation. The two are being demolished simultaneously amid fears that dismantling them one at a time would cause the other to topple over.
"Each thing will be taken apart. We will not be using any type of heavy vibrating machine here. We have to save the land. We will try to ensure that there is minimum or no vibration inside the ground," CBRI chief scientist DP Kanungo had told news agency ANI as the dismantling of Hotel Malari Inn began.
(With inputs from agencies)
